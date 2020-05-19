Sudan delivered weapons to South Sudanese security service: Un report



May 19, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudan’s intelligence and security services, in violation of the arms embargo on South Sudan, delivered weapons and ammunition to the National Security Service during the year 2019, said a UN panel.

UN Panel of Experts on South Sudan handed over its annual report to the Security Council on 28 April 2020.

"The Panel found that, in the period from March to June 2019, the Director-General of the Internal Security Bureau, Lieutenant General Kuc, violated the embargo on arms by obtaining three deliveries of weapons, mostly AK-47s, and related ammunition from the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) of Sudan, now known as the General Intelligence Service (GIS)," reads the report seen by Sudan Tribune.

The NISS was dissolved in August 2019 by the Transitional Military Council and was replaced by the GIS. The weapon’s shipments took place before the formation of the transitional government of Abdallah Hamdok.

Also, as the operation began in March 2019 that means the deal had been negotiated under the former regime of Omer al-Bashir who was ousted on 11 April 2019.

The experts further said that GIS-controlled airlines Green Flag Aviation Co. delivered the weapons and ammunition to Juba and Wau, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, in an Antonov AN-74, with registration or tail number ST-BDT.

The report underlined that the South Sudanese security service actively sought to acquire weapons and ammunition.

Also, it noted that the Internal Security Bureau of the National Security Service, under the leadership of Lieutenant General Akol Koor Kuc, as well as the South Sudanese military intelligence, have recruited, trained and armed separate militias in Warrap and Lakes.

The Sudanese authorities, according to the report, denied the weapons deliveries to the South Sudanese security service.

Sudan responded by noting that “the information about the involvement of Green Flag Aviation in arms smuggling is untrue” and added that “Green Flag Aviation just transported a military uniform to the Republic of South Sudan in the framework of the cooperation between the two countries”.

The panel underscored in its report that even the supply of military uniform to South Sudan requires the approval by the Committee of an exemption request in advance of such supply.

(ST)