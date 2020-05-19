 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 19 May 2020

Sudan intelligence agency still can detain and interrogate: statement

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

A Sudanese protester continues to raise the national flag after his arrest by security agents in Khartoum on 7 February 2019 (ST Photo)
May 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Tuesday confirmed that its powers of search, arrest and interrogation were still in effect and had not been abolished.

After the removal of al-Bashir, the Transitional Military Council dissolved the repressive National Intelligence and Security Services (NISS) and replaced it by the GIS which has limited powers to information gathering, and analysis.

Also, the 2010 National Security Act was amended and the GIS can no longer arrest and detain people for up to four and a half months without judicial oversight.

Also, the 29 July 2019 reform dissolved the Operations Corps which was involved in the killing of protesters and human rights violations.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the GIS dismissed media reports saying that the Operations Corps had been re-established and the new apparatus also was given again the power to arrest and detain people.

GIS spokesman further stressed that the powers of search, arrest and interrogation are "the core duties of the agency".

"We confirm the Agency’s keenness to carry out its duties by powers vested in it to preserve national security, in full coordination with all components of the security system in the state.

The new reform limits the detention of any individual to 24 hours after what he should be released or indicted.

The Operations Corps which included some 13,000 members was dissolved in August 2019. Some of its members were integrated into other services but the majority was disbanded.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Sudan needs UN peacekeeping mission 2020-05-18 23:38:00 Early withdrawal of UN peacekeepers could have devastating consequences for the country. by Ahmed Hussein Adam Just over a year after President Omar al-Bashir was deposed following months-long (...)

Sudan:Rising above COVID-19 2020-05-17 01:00:00 By Hussein Malik and Adam Giambrone Sudan is at a critical crossroads. 2019 marked the most important year in Sudan’s modern history and certainly, since independence in 1956, 2020 is also (...)

Access to information under seize in South Sudan 2020-05-15 08:34:41 By Manyang David Mayar Millions of South Sudanese across the country solely depend on media as a source of obtaining reliable and accurate information regarding issues of current political (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.