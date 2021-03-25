 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 25 March 2021

Sudanese cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting top officials

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

March 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Cabinet Affairs Minister Khalid Omer Youssef has tested positive for the coronavirus, on Wednesday after participating in a meeting with Hamdok and several ministers.

Khalid Omer Youssef (ST photo)"The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Khalid Omer Youssef, will be in self-isolation at his home after he tested positive for COVID-19 this Wednesday evening," said a brief statement.

On Wednesday Youssef took part in a meeting to discuss the preparations for the Paris conference for Sudan scheduled next May.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and ministers of foreign affairs, Industry, Investment and International Cooperation, Energy and Oil, Transport, Agriculture, Forestry, and Minerals, in addition to the advisors of the Prime Minister.

Contacts of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 need to self-isolate at home because they are at risk of developing COVID-19 themselves in the next days.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Omer Alnajib, Sudan’s Health Minister said there is an increase of coronavirus cases in the country particularly in Khartoum and Jahzira states.

"The situation in Khartoum state is worrying, particularly among school children and teachers," he further stressed.

Sudan has recorded a total of 29,542 COVID-19 cases, including 2,003 deaths.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.


GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


UN Security Council urges South Sudan to establish Hybrid Court 2021-03-23 13:36:41 Council Stresses Need for Justice, Rights Monitoring, Civilian Protection by Nyagoah Tut Pur South Sudan should heed last week’s call from the UN Security Council to establish a hybrid court (...)

Celebrate the elimination of racial discrimination 2021-03-21 17:42:59 Let us Honour and Celebrate the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination on its 55th Anniversary on SUNDAY, March the 21st 2021 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Do we know that (...)

Telling the truth South Sudan’s tragedy 2021-03-21 16:43:41 Telling the truth get you in trouble and lying set you free, this is the tragedy of South Sudan By Lul Gatkuoth Gatluak Telling the truth in South Sudan is a row to unforgivable punishment. On (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2021 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.