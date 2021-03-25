Sudanese cabinet minister tests positive for coronavirus after meeting top officials

March 24, 2021 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Cabinet Affairs Minister Khalid Omer Youssef has tested positive for the coronavirus, on Wednesday after participating in a meeting with Hamdok and several ministers.

"The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Khalid Omer Youssef, will be in self-isolation at his home after he tested positive for COVID-19 this Wednesday evening," said a brief statement.

On Wednesday Youssef took part in a meeting to discuss the preparations for the Paris conference for Sudan scheduled next May.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and ministers of foreign affairs, Industry, Investment and International Cooperation, Energy and Oil, Transport, Agriculture, Forestry, and Minerals, in addition to the advisors of the Prime Minister.

Contacts of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 need to self-isolate at home because they are at risk of developing COVID-19 themselves in the next days.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Omer Alnajib, Sudan’s Health Minister said there is an increase of coronavirus cases in the country particularly in Khartoum and Jahzira states.

"The situation in Khartoum state is worrying, particularly among school children and teachers," he further stressed.

Sudan has recorded a total of 29,542 COVID-19 cases, including 2,003 deaths.

