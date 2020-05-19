"Sudan inches closer to settlement of 1998 terror case: report"

May 19, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The Sudanese government appeared closer to a settlement of the lawsuits related to the 1998 twin bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Nairobi.

US embassy bombing site (AFP)

An unidentified US State department official told Wall Street Journal (WSJ) that “following extensive negotiations, we believe that we have reached a common understanding with Sudan on the contours of a future bilateral claims agreement”.

There was no comment from Khartoum on the report which came a day after the US supreme court revived the possibility of collecting $4.3 punitive damage claims from Sudan on the same case.

US courts held Sudan liable because in the 1990’s it hosted al-Qaeda terrotists who carried out the attacks.

WSJ quoted a congressional source as saying that the victims would receive more than $300 million altogether as part of the settlement.

According to plaintiffs’ lawyers, the plan would pay $10 million for each U.S. government employee who was an American national when killed, but only $800,000 for each government employee who was a foreign national. Injuries for the U.S. nationals would be worth from $3 million to $10 million, compared with $400,000 for foreign nationals.

The plan drew the ire of African victims who say the state department plan shortchanged them and it is not clear how the settlement can be concluded given their objections.

“The State Department is betraying U.S. victims and the American principles of equality and rule of law that the Sudan-back terrorists found so threatening 20 years ago” Doreen Oport, who worked for the embassy in Nairobi and now lives in Texas, said in a statement carried by WSJ.

But the alternative for those victims may be a protracted legal fight in US courts to obtain multi-billion judgements that are very unlikely to materialize given Sudan’s grave economic situation.

“The transitional government is in a very tenuous position,” a congressional aide told WSJ, and faced a domestic backlash when it agreed to pay $30 million to the families of 17 U.S. sailors killed in the Cole bombing rather than address local needs.

“There’s a very small window of opportunity for the victims to get anything.”

The US state department official said the proposed settlement agreement "would secure significant compensation for both U.S. national and non-U.S. national victims of those attacks".

One major hurdle is how Sudan can come up with hundreds of millions of dollars to pay the settlement amid suggestions that the Arab Gulf states may be hesitant to chip in.

Sudan is also unlikely to sign off on the settlement without guarantees from the US administration that it will kick off the process to rescind the terroism designation after the money is disbursed.

The transitional government in Sudan, which replaced the 30-years old regime of Omer Hassan al-Bashir, has voiced frustration with lack of support in Washington namely its continued presence on the terror blacklist.

Many Sudanese believed that the US would quickly move to delist Sudan after a popular uprising removed Bashir from power more than a year ago.

The deputy chairman of Sudan People Liberation Movement North (SPLM-N) Yassir Arman echoed this sentiment in a a tweet.

"The Sudanese revolution uprooted the biggest terrorism sponsoring regime without the US having to pay a dime. It was expected that the Sudanese people would be rewarded for its uprooting the regime of terrorism. Now the US courts are asking Sudan for billions. I think that our handling of this issue is wrong, and it will cost us part of our future," he said.

The U.S. government added Sudan to its list of state sponsors of terrorism in 1993 over allegations that then-President Omar al-Bashir’s Islamist government was supporting terrorist groups.

The designation makes Sudan technically ineligible for debt relief and financing from the IMF and World Bank.

(ST)