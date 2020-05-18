 
 
 
Al-Burhan reiterates Sudan’s rejection of foreign troops with UN new mission

May 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) -The head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council reiterated the position of his country that no peacekeepers are needed in Darfur region after the exit of the hybrid operation (UNAMID) from the western Sudan province.

Al-Burhan speaks to the media flanked by Hamdok after the end of the mutiny of GIS forces (ST photo)Abdel-Fattah al Burhan on Monday received UNAMID chief Jeremiah Mamabolo who briefed him about the ongoing discussions between the African Union and the United Nations over the situation in Darfur after the planned withdrawal of the blue helmets by the 31 October 2020.

"During the meeting (al-Burhan) affirmed Sudan’s stated position regarding the nature of the upcoming UN mission to Sudan which will replace UNAMID, said Ambassador Ilham Schanter the Assistant Undersecretary for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in statements after the meeting.

Schanter stressed that Sudanese Prime Minister had previously clarified this point in a letter to the United Nations Secretary-General on 27 February.

In January 2020, Abdallah Hamdok asked the UN Security Council to establish a special political mission under Chapter VI to support democratic transition and peace implementation process.

Further, in a second letter to the UN on 27 February, Hamdok stressed that the mission should only support the government to implement the transitional programmes and peace agreement and underlined his government rejection of any military presence in the new mission even police units.

The second letter was triggered by fears of the military component that this new mission may open windows for maintaining foreign troops in the country.

Also, the protection of civilians imposed itself in the debate as a result of the increase of intercommunal violence, and displacement of civilians in Darfur.

Several permanent members of the Security Council said concerned by the security situation in the region after the increase of attacks on civilians and tribal fighting.

The request which rejects any military presence under Chapter VII was criticized by the supporters of the former regime and Sudanese Islamists who accuse the transitional government of paving the way for foreign intervention in the county.

South African diplomat Mamabolo, for his part, said he discussed with al-Burhan how to fill the void that will occur in Darfur after the withdrawal of UNAMID forces, particularly as the government will be responsible for protecting civilians.

(ST)

