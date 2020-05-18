 
 
 
Ethiopia, Sudan say suitable atmosphere needed to ease border dispute

May 18, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and Ethiopia have agreed to create a conducive environment for the resolution of the border issues between the two neighbours and to follow-up discussions next month.

Flags of Ethiopia and SudanThe agreement was announced in a joint statement released on Monday at the end of the meeting of the ’High-level Political Committee Meeting on Border Issues’ from 16 to 18 May in Addis Ababa.

"The two countries have agreed to continue the discussion and to create a conducive environment for the resolution of the boundary issues within the existing frameworks and on the basis of agreed and signed documents," reads the statement.

Further, the parties agreed "to strengthen cooperation, to combat any illegal activities and ensure the security of people along the border area and reinforce people-to-people relations."

Last April, the Sudanese government deployed additional troops on the border and the head of Sovereign Council visited Doka area after reports saying that the Ethiopian army intervened inside the Sudanese territory to protect Ethiopian farmers who captured lands of Sudanese farmers.

The statement said the joint meeting was held in a cordial and friendly atmosphere reflecting the longstanding fraternal relations between the two countries.

The next follow up High-Level Political meeting will take place in Khartoum by the end of June 2020.

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopian Prime Minister discussed with the visiting Sudanese delegation, the issue of the filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, but the joint communiqué did not mention the outcome of the meeting

Ethiopian delegation was led by Demeke Mekonnen, Deputy Prime Minister, while, the Sudanese delegation was led by Omer Bashir Monis, Minister for Cabinet Affairs

(ST)

