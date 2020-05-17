Sudan’s RSF accuse political forces of plotting against them



May 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A spokesman for the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accused three "legal entities" of plotting against their military group and hinted that some of them are their allied political forces.

The RSF General Commander, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" last Wednesday, spoke of a plan to remove his forces from Khartoum through igniting tribal conflicts in some regions or seeking to drive a wedge between his forces and the army.

"There are three legal entities that are plotting conspiracies against the Rapid Support Forces," said Brigadier Jamal Jumaa when reached by Sudan Tribune to get more details about Hemetti’s statements on Sunday.

Jumaa said they plan to take legal measures against these entities, after collecting sufficient information that would be also disclosed to the media.

"These three legal entities, some of whom are known political forces, have no interest to preserve the cohesion of the government forces" and therefore "they work against us."

Jumaa said those parties are considered as allies, but they hold hostile campaigns in the social media against the SRF.

"They provoke unrest, fabricate lies and take advantage of any event, whether positive or negative. If it is positive, they say that SRF want to improve its image, but in fact, we do not carry out public relation campaigns to improve our image."

The participation of the RSF elements in the brutal attack on a peaceful sit-in on 3 June 2019 continues to haunt the group and has tarnished the image of Hemetti’s forces despite the repeated statements that Islamist officers in the army misused his troops.

RSF humanitarian initiatives have been systematically criticized by some components of the Forces for Freedom and Change. Recently, activists criticized a health campaign the military force organized to support the government efforts to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Also, activists claim that there are underlying tensions between the SRF and the army but Abdel-Fattah al-Burhan the head of the Sovereign Council refused a request by his generals to redeploy them outside the capital because he fears a coup by army officers.

