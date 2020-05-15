 
 
 
Sudan’s donor meeting to take place on 25 June

Friends of Sudan meeting in Stockholm on 18 Feb 2020 ( Sweden FM ST photo)May 16, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s donor conference will be held on 25 June, disclosed the European Union’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said on Saturday.

"We are going to hold soon, on 25 June, the Sudan Partnership Conference, together with Germany, the United Nations and Sudan," said Borell who was speaking in a press videoconference.

"It will be an opportunity for the international community to recall and renew their support for the ongoing political transition in Sudan and include, I hope, concrete pledges," he added.

I videoconference meeting held on 7 May, the Friends of Sudan agreed that Sudan’s donor meeting will be held in Berlin in June but no date was announced.

The international conference will raise funds for economic recovery and development after 30-year of isolation and sanctions during the regime of Omer al-Bashir who is indicted for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide by the International Criminal Court.

European Union is expected to be the main donor as the United States cannot provide support due to Sudan’s continued listing as a state sponsor of terrorism.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

