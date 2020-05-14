"South Sudan registers first coronavirus death"



May 14, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Thursday registered its first death linked to the coronavirus, according to health authorities in Juba.

On Thursday, South Sudan recorded 28 new infections of coronavirus bringing the total confirmed cases of the respiratory disease to 231.

South Sudan’s high-level task force on COVID-19 stated that "the Public Health Laboratory on Thursday 14th May 2020 released 214 test results. Of these, 28 cases, 27 South Sudanese and one Kenyan, were confirmed positive including one death".

Health ministry Makur Matur Koriom aid the deceased was a 51-year-old high profile South Sudanese personality without further details.

The task force indicated that of the newly confirmed cases, two were contacts, five alerts, one suspect and 20 from Juba zones.

Juba remains the epicentre of coronavirus in the country. On Wednesday, the authorities said two cases have been confirmed in Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites in the capital despite the measures implemented by the UN Mission in the country.

However, the government decided to ease coronavirus lockdown rules and to open the airports for domestic and international flights.

(ST)