 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 13 May 2020

Sudan appoints new defence minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 13, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The military component of the Sovereign Council on Wednesday nominated a former Maj Gen for the post of defence minister.

Yassin Ibrahim

In a statement released on Wednesday, the collegial presidency said Yassin Ibrahim Yassin was nominated to replace late minister Jamal Omer who died in Juba last March.

Under the transitional constitution, the defence and interior ministers are nominated by the military component and appointed by the prime minister.

Ibrahim who is from North Kordofan worked in eastern and southern Sudan before the independence. He also worked as a teacher at the Joint Command and Staff College in Khartoum.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


SPLM-IG’s intransigence on the allocation of the States 2020-05-14 03:41:58 By: Dr Lam Akol The signing of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan (R-ARCSS) in September 2018 was received with jubilation by the (...)

Remembering Operation Long Arm 2020-05-10 15:32:25 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Sunday the 10th of May 2020 will mark the 12th Anniversary since the Forces of the Gallant Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) launched a calculated and a (...)

UNAMID presence is desperately needed in Darfur 2020-05-09 06:02:02 By Adeeb Yousif Before I embark on proposing my ideas regarding the fundamental need for UNAMID in Darfur, here are powerful words from former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan: “Humanity will not (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.