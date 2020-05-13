Two coronavirus cases confirmed in UN PoC site in Juba

May 13, 2020 (JUBA) - United Nations said that two coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Protection of Civilians (PoC) sites in Juba.
"In South Sudan, our peacekeeping colleagues tell us that the Ministry of Health has confirmed two COVID-19 cases in Protection of Civilians sites in Juba," said Stéphane Dujarric UN spokesman on Wednesday.
Dujarric further said that UNMISS personnel said they were expecting this development, "given the rising number of cases confirmed within communities across the city".
The number of confirmed cases in South Sudan hit 203, according to the health ministry.
There are 29,658 displaced persons seeking protection in NMISS “Protection of Civilians” (PoC) Site in Juba, according to a recent report released on 11 May.
The ministry of health on Wednesday said they expect a rise in COVID -19 cases regretting that people do not observe the social distancing rules.
The UN has been broadcasting prevention messages through our Radio Miraya station, as well as from inside protection sites urging the site’s residents to follow prevention measures such as social distancing, handwashing, and isolating themselves if they become sick.
According to Dujarric, the UN has doubled the water supply and increased the number of handwashing facilities.
"We have also distributed three months’ worth of food in advance," to encourage them to observe the lockdown and to stop moving to the town to buy supplies.
"The UN will continue providing this support and encouraging people living in the sites to follow prevention measures as much as possible," stressed the UN spokesman.
(ST)
