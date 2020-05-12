Sudanese Communist leader rejects any change in FFC’s parliamentary seats

May 12, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Communist Party (SCP) announced on Tuesday its refusal to change the percentage of parliamentary seats allocated to the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) saying that with such amendment ruling coalition will lose the majority at the legislative chamber.

Under the Constitutional Document, 67% of the seats in the Transitional Legislative Council (201 of 300 seats) are allocated to the FFC, while the rest goes to the forces not affiliated with the ruling coalition but supported the revolution.

The Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) which is part of the FFC groups is supposed to be represented within the 67%. While the SPLM-N al-Hilu will be be given some of the remaining 33% (99 seats).

In a statement released on Tuesday, Siddiq Youssef, a leading member of the Communist Party and his representative in the FFC leadership, expressed his objection to any amendment to the Constitutional Document that affects the distribution of parliamentary seats.

"Some forces proposed allocating 90 seats (of the 300 seats) to the Peace Bloc, after what the remaining seats (210 seats) will be distributed according to the text of the Constitutional Document, i.e. 67% for the Freedom Forces and 33% (for the forces supportive to the revolution) after consultation with the military component in the Sovereign Council."

He pointed out that according to this proposal the share of the FFC will be 141 seats out of 300 seats, stressing it would be less than 50% of the seats.

"Instead of achieving the goals of the revolution by having a comfortable majority, 201 members (67%), the share of the FFC, 141 seats, will be less than 50%," he added before to stress that in such a way the FFC will not be able to achieve the goals of the revolution.

"There must be a united stance to stop this scheme and sticking to the current disposition in Constitutional Document."

Last week, Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi, a member of the Sovereign Council and a government negotiator said that they had reached an agreement with the SRF groups providing to allocate 30% of the 300 seats (99 seats) in the Legislative Council to the Peace Bloc.

Youssef preferred to Eltaishi’s declaration saying that the negotiator has to indicate from where the government would allocate this number of seats.

