Sudan’s PM launches more consultations on challenges facing transition



May 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese Prime Minister, Abdallah Hamdok, has launched fresh consultations with political and civil forces to discuss the challenges of the transition process in the country.

The delay in the implementation of the transitional agenda, particularly the formation of the parliament, the appointment of state governors and the peace process among others remain the main concerns of the political forces that brought him to power last year.

"Hamdok started a series of meetings with the political and civil forces of the revolution, as part of his efforts to broaden consultations on the transitional period and the challenges facing the transition process in the country," said a statement, issued by the Council of Ministers on Monday.

According to the statement, the Prime Minister will meet this week with the resistance committees and political forces, after meeting with the leader of the National Umma Party, Sadiq al-Mahdi, the Alliance of Civilian Forces, the Sudanese National Alliance, and the Sudanese Professionals Association.

The meeting discussed the government performance, completion of power structures (the establishment of the Legislative Council, the appointment of civilian state governors and the formation of specialized commissions). Furthermore, they discussed the peace process and the needed solutions for the economic crisis and the issue of justice and how to enforce it.

"These meetings aim to hold frank and transparent discussions to reach understandings emanating from the keenness of these forces for the success of the transition period," stressed the statement.

Observers in Khartoum say Hamdok seeks to reconnect with political forces of the revolution after being criticised for his action and his management of the files of peace and economic reforms.

Also, he has to bridge the gaps between the heteroclitic components of the Forces for Freedom and Change while he has no leverage on them.

