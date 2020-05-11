

May 11, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Saudi Arabia Monday has renewed its pledge to support Sudan’s efforts to remove its designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Sudanese government legal team in Washington reportedly has made some progress in its negotiations on the financial compensations for the victims of the bombings of the US embassies in. Nairobi, and Dar es Salaam, on August 7, 1998.

Once a deal is struck, Khartoum needs to disburse the full amount of the agreed compensations before the case can be closed. The money will likely have to come from a third country.

However, given the COVID-19 sitiation and its economic impact It is not clear if any country would have the appetite to step in and foot the bill.

As it stands US courts have ruled that Khartoum must pay at least $6 billion in compensation while another $4 billion is still being litigated in the US supreme court where a decision is expected soon.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Abdel Fatah al-Burhan the chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council spoke with the Saudi Prince Crown Mohamed bin Sultan on Monday evening.

"His Royal Highness the Crown Prince confirmed that the Kingdom will continue its efforts to remove the name of Sudan from the list of countries that sponsor terrorism," said the official agency.

He further "stressed the Kingdom’s keenness on the security and stability of Sudan to achieve the aspirations of its people".

The newly appointed Sudanese ambassador to Washington Nur-Eldin Satti in an interview with the “Independent Arabia” on Monday pointed to the ongoing talks with the families of the victims of Nairobi and Dar es Salam attacks and expressed hope that "an agreement will be reached soon to settle this case".

U.S. officials have repeated that a settlement on the financial compensation is crucial for Sudan’s removal from the terror list despite the current economic situation of the East African nation and Washington declared support for the transitional government.

