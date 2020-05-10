10 killed in fresh tribal violence in eastern Sudan

May 10, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - About 10 people were killed and dozens were wounded in intercommunal clashes in Kassala state between the Nuba and the Beni Amer on Sunday.

"The number of victims of the armed clashes between the two parties rose to 10, and dozens were wounded," medical sources in Kassala told Sudan Tribune.

The conflict started on Tuesday, after a fight between two people in a bakery, before it developed into a tribal conflict on Thursday evening and Saturday morning.

Kassala Governor, Major General Mahmoud Mohamed Hamed, said that The security forces contained the first frictions that took place Thursday between the Nuba and Beni Amer," but they hostilities resumed on Friday morning where some houses were burnt.

On Saturday, 3 Beni Amer were killed and the 79 injured.

The governor further said that the security forces arrested 59 people from both sides who were involved in the conflict.

Witnesses told "Sudan Tribune", that the tribal violence renewed Sunday evening despite the heavy police and military deployment, as the clashes extended to the new residential neighbourhoods in Kassala.

Al-Burhan concerned

Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan the head of the Sovereign Council in a statement on Sunday evening said concerned by the tribal violence in the country and directed the security services deter the attacks.

Al-Burhan further said that that the Sovereign Council, Council of Ministers and State agencies are following with "great concern the unfortunate tribal events that took place in separate areas of the country".

He stressed that the ethnic clashes hinder the tasks of the transitional period and violate the principles and slogans of the Sudanese revolution.

For his part, Faiz Selik, an adviser to Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok, stated on his Facebook page Sunday evening that units of the Rapid Support Forces have been deployed in Kassala to support the security forces in the eastern Sudan state.

