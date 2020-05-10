 
 
 
Minnawi calls to reform alliance of Sudan’s armed groups

May 10, 2020 (JUBA) - The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Minni Arko Minnawi (SLM-MM) has proposed to reform the restructures the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and to cancel the decisional bodies at the leadership of the alliance.

Minnawi speaks in Nantes, France on 9 March 2019 (ST photo)Several sources close to the matter said that the SLM-MM filed a proposal to review the SRF leadership structures to cope with the political developments in the country during a recent meeting held in Juba where the groups are engaged in peace talks with the government.

Minnawi is the SRF deputy head but he has been criticizing the performance of the Front from time to time, while the remaining factions of the alliance speak about the need to focus at present on achieving peace and then they can deal with organizational issues.

The sources told Sudan Tribune on Saturday that the Minnawi group considers it would be impossible to keep working with the current structure saying the SRF factions have now two alternatives: slow death or carrying out a surgical procedure that eradicates all the diseases obstructing its activities.

To address the structural issue, the SLM-MM proposed to "cancel both the leadership council and the General Secretariat while keeping the Legislative Council and the Presidency Council and activating their role to restructure them horizontally instead of the current vertical position."

To address the situation structurally, the SLM-MM proposed to cancel both the leadership council and the General Secretariat and to enhance the role of the Legislative Council and the Presidency Council, said the sources.

Minnawi’s group believes that the SRF chairman and secretary-general have been given large powers in a way that the Front functions more like one organisation than an alliance of different groups.

The SRF new structures were adopted last year after the reunification of the two SRF factions. After what Hadi Idriss of the SLM-Transitional Council was elected chairman of the Front while Gibril Ibrahim was picked as the secretary-general.

The sources stressed that the current SRF organizational body "suffers from bureaucracy, tyranny and the absence of collective participation in the decision-making process."

The movement which claims it built up the largest armed contingent within the SRF groups says that the horizontal structure they propose does not allow any group in the Front to take decisions without consulting the other components of the alliance.

The SRF leadership recently declined to accept the participation of several groups in Darfur peace talks, while the SLM-MM backed their inclusion.

The discussions for peace in Darfur are still stalled over power-sharing as the groups of the western Sudan request to allocate 30% of the positions in the national institutions to the region.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

