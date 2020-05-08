 
 
 
SSOA says allocation of S. Sudan state governors comply with peace pact

May 8, 2020 (JUBA) - The South Sudan Opposition Alliance n Friday called on the SPLM-IO to accept the allocation of state governors stressed that the presidency observed the decision-making process provided in the peace agreement.

Josephine Lagu Yanga (ST photo)On Thursday, the SPLM-IO leader rejected the allocation of state governors in a meeting chaired of the collegial presidency chaired by President Salva Kiir because it allocated the Upper Nile State a stronghold of the SPLM-IO to SSOA.

In a letter to Augustino Nioroge, head of the peace implementation monitoring body RJMEC, FVP Riek Machar pointed out that the decision ignored the prominence of the parties and was not taken by consensus.

In response, the alliance issued a press statement saying that the revitalized peace agreement provides that the decision making in the presidency requires collegial collaboration.

"Hence, the resolution that was issued yesterday by the Presidency is in accordance with sub-article 1.9.6.1.2 The president, the First Vice President, and the Vice Presidents shall seek to reach an agreement on matters of executive administration and failure to which by agreement of at least (04) of them".

"The decision of yesterday was by 5 against 1 which in our view is democratic in nature and therefore binding on all in the Presidency as an institution," stressed the SSOA.

With regard to the prominence of each Party has in each of the respective State, the SSOA said their alliance is the only neutral party that can unite the communities in Upper Nile and ensure peace and stability in South Sudan.

"Furthermore, SPLM/IO should understand that the state that falls under their authority will be governed as a part of the country and not as independent or autonomous states," said the statement.

Machar in his letter urged the intervention of RJMEC chair stressing that the decision violated the peace agreement in several areas.

In addition to the prominence, he pointed out that the OPP, another small coalition did not get a state as provided in the rule of power-sharing defined in the peace agreement.

In its statement, the SSOA spoke about the spirit of compromise by OPP pointing it enabled the SPLM-IG to have six states, as it demanded.

"This was in line with the proposal of RJMEC Interim Chair proposing that OPP forgo its gubernatorial seat in exchange with senior positions in the state governments," said the statement.

It further disclosed that the SPLM-IG compensated OPP with two deputy governor positions and others.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

