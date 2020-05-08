 
 
 
Friday 8 May 2020

Sudan’s coronavirus cases pass 1,100

Sudanese health worker speaks to Aljazeera TV about coronavirus pandemic in Khartoum on 18 March 2020 (STphoto)
May 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan on Friday confirmed 181 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,111 according to a statement by the Federal Health Ministry.

The daily report said that seven new deaths caused by the respiratory illness were reported, raising the total to 59.

Due to the increasing spread of the pandemic in the country, the High Emergency Committee decided on Friday to extend the complete lockdown of Khartoum state for an additional 10 days and ordered to tighten measures to prevent interstate travel.

Sudanese authorities distributed food packages for 600,000 people in Khartoum state, including food parcels and other essential supplies during the emergency period.

The majority of the confirmed cases are in Khartoum State.

The Ministry of Health said that i140 of the new cases are recorded in Khartoum State, 14 in North Kordofan, 11 in South Darfur State, five in Gedaref State, six in Gezira State, two cases in the Nile River State and one in each of the Northern State, West Kordofan State and Kassala State.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

