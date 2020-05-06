May 6, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - The United States has not yet decided when an ambassador will be sent to Khartoum said Michael Pompeo who expressed hope to do it soon.

On Monday foreign ministry said that the State Department accepted the nomination of Nur Eldin Satti as the first Sudanese ambassador to Washington since more than two decades ago.

In a press conference held in Washington on Wednesday Pompeo was asked whether his administration approved Satti nomination and when they would send an ambassador to Khartoum.

The Secretary of State praised what the Sudanese have achieved after the ouster of the former President Omer al-Bashir and stressed that Washington wants to support the democratic transition in Sudan

Regarding the appointment of an ambassador to Khartoum, he said they are still working on it.

"We’re working our way through that," he said before to add "We’re going to get it done just as quickly as we can.

Ambassadors of the United States are nominated by the President but confirmed by the Senate. Generally, they are career diplomats but some Ambassadors are picked for political reasons by the president.

The last American ambassador to Sudan left Khartoum in 1997, several years after Sudan’s inclusion to the list of state sponsors f terrorism in 1993.

In 2002, the U.S. embassy in Khartoum was reopened with a chargé d’affaires at its head until now.

In his statements to the media, the U.S. top diplomat said the United States was pleased by the recent ban of female genital mutilation in Sudan and described it as a human rights victory".

"It’s a big step, a bright step closer to a future in which all women and girls worldwide won’t have to suffer this barbaric practice".

"It would be great to see nations like Somalia, Equatorial Guinea, and Djibouti, where FGM is widely practised, follow Sudan’s lead," he further said.

(ST)