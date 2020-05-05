May 5, 2020 (JUBA) - The holdout South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA) Tuesday has reiterated its commitment to the Sant’Egidio mediated peace process and welcomed international condemnation of the government violation of ceasefire agreement.

The religious community of Sant’Egidio condemned fresh attacks by the South Sudanese government forces in Yei River area saying it breaches the cessation of hostilities agreement of December 2017 and the recommitment agreement signed with SSOMA in Rome last February.

Further, the European Union Council called for the full respect of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement saying it was "imperative" for a conducive environment for dialogue and applauded Sant’Edigio-led process to bring non- signatory parties on board the peace process.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Tuesday, SSOMA praised Sant’Egidio statement denouncing the violation of the ceasefire agreement. Further, the alliance of the non-signatory groups commended the EU for its support to the Sant’Egidio efforts to mediate a peace deal.

The statement recalled their rejection of the IGAD-mediated revitalized peace agreement saying it failed to address the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan.

"Hence, SSOMA is committed to the Rome Declaration for addressing the root causes of the conflict in South Sudan as well as the Rome Resolution on the CoHA and we expect the Government of the Republic of South Sudan to do the same," stressed the alliance.

The holdout groups further stressed that the Rome process is the "only hope for sustainable and durable peace" in South Sudan brushing aside the IGAD process.

The two parties had to resume talks last March but the meetings were postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis which heavily hit Italy during the past two months.

(ST)