 
 
 
Home | News    Tuesday 5 May 2020

Friends of Sudan to discuss preparations for donors’ conference Thursday

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Friends of Sudan meeting in Stockholm on 18 Feb 2020 ( Sweden FM ST photo)
May 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Friends of Sudan will hold a donor conference preparatory meeting on Thursday, said the office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok spoke by phone with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the ongoing preparation for the Friends of Sudan conference which is organized by the French government.

The meeting which will be held via videoconference on 7 May was scheduled for 23 April in Paris. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced to review the initial plans.

During a meeting held in Stockholm on 18 February 2020, the Friends of Sudan said that substantial financial support to be provided to Sudan in line with the transitional government’s priorities.

Also, the preparatory meeting will discuss ways to mobilise international support for Sudan.

During the previous meetings, many insisted on the need to remove Sudan from the terror list before the donors’ conference to encourage the mobilization but Washington said the sanctions imposed on Sudan restrict U.S. economic support to Sudan but do not prevent others from contributing.

The donors’ meeting is expected to take place next month.

The Friends of Sudan group includes African Development Bank, Canada, Egypt, European Union, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, The Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Nations, United States, World Bank.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No problem with requesting UN support for Sudan 2020-05-03 20:39:08 There is no problem at all about the Sudanese Prime Minister asking the United Nations to lend a helping hand when it is Deemed Necessary for his Country By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article (...)

Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.