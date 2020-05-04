Friends of Sudan to discuss preparations for donors’ conference Thursday



May 5, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Friends of Sudan will hold a donor conference preparatory meeting on Thursday, said the office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok spoke by phone with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian to discuss the ongoing preparation for the Friends of Sudan conference which is organized by the French government.

The meeting which will be held via videoconference on 7 May was scheduled for 23 April in Paris. However, the COVID-19 pandemic forced to review the initial plans.

During a meeting held in Stockholm on 18 February 2020, the Friends of Sudan said that substantial financial support to be provided to Sudan in line with the transitional government’s priorities.

Also, the preparatory meeting will discuss ways to mobilise international support for Sudan.

During the previous meetings, many insisted on the need to remove Sudan from the terror list before the donors’ conference to encourage the mobilization but Washington said the sanctions imposed on Sudan restrict U.S. economic support to Sudan but do not prevent others from contributing.

The donors’ meeting is expected to take place next month.

The Friends of Sudan group includes African Development Bank, Canada, Egypt, European Union, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, The Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Nations, United States, World Bank.

(ST)