ICC wanted former Sudanese official tests positive for COVID-19

May 4, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A former Sudanese official wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on war crime charges has tested positive for coronavirus, said the Sudanese government on Monday.

Ahmed Haroun, former head of the National Congress Party (NCP) of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir has been under arrest since the collapse of the former regime.

Haroun is one of several former Sudanese officials including al-Bashir who are indicted by the ICC for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Interior said that his first on 21 April was negative, but the second and third tests were positive.

The patient was isolated in the hospital and later on transferred to an isolation site where he receives healthcare

He "will be returned to Copper Prison after the improvement of his health condition," further stressed the statement.

Haroun has been transferred to Universal Hospital in Khartoum North as it is one of hospital prepared with a section for COVID-19 patients.

In a related development, Sudan’s Attorney General Taj Elsir Alhiber said that the transfer of the detained figures of the former regime from the prison to isolation centres depends on the security and medical conditions and requirements.

Unconfirmed reports were saying that al-Bashir and other detainees have been placed at an isolation facility after the confirmation of Haroun’s infection.

