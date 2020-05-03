 
 
 
Sunday 3 May 2020

Sudan’s Islamists hold small protests against new UN mission

Some supporters of the former regime protest at the main transport station in Kosti of White Nile State on 3 May 2020 (ST photo)
May 3, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan Islamist supporters of the former regime Sunday failed to mobilize for protests against the government of Abdallah Hamdok.

Despite the government ban of gathering and protests due to the coronavirus pandemic, the supporters of the former regime say they successfully organized protests in 11 states across the country.

However, only some dozens took part in these demonstrations held this time with slogans against the new UN mission in Sudan.

"Nor for foreign intervention in Sudan" or "No to the government of traitors and agents" were the slogans chanted by the protesters.

During the previous weeks, they chanted against the deteriorating living conditions but this week they sought to cope with the main issue of debate in the country after the UN Security Council meeting on UNAMID exit and the new peace support mission.

Activists circulated on the social media a video showing a woman debating with an Islamist who set fire to a number of tires and started chanting anti-government slogans in Khartoum central market.

Her heated discussion with him, draw the attention of people who extinguished the burning tires and forced him to leave the market.

Several newspapers in Khartoum said they would not cover the protests pointing to the very weak mobilization.

The Sudanese government on Saturday warned against the protests saying that "all security and law enforcement agencies have been instructed to deal strictly and decisively with everyone violating health emergency measures.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

