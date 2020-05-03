 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 3 May 2020

South Sudan’s Murle call to remove presidential envoy for Boma area

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

May 3, 2020 (JUBA) - Murle intellectuals called on President Salva Kiir to remove his special envoy for Boma area stressing they can manage their internal affairs without him

Akot Lual Arech (ST photo)20 intellectuals and dignitaries from the Murle tribe of Pibor area in Jonglei state signed a petition accusing Presidential Envoy Akot Lual Arech of meddling in their affairs and marginalizing their traditional leaders.
.
"Murle intellectuals’ elders, women and youth are no longer consulted as far as their state affairs are concerned," reads the letter.

They further went to claim that Arech was the true ruler of the area and Yau Yau remains a puppet ruler.

"We considered Akot to be the real governor governing Boma, not Yau Yau simply because Akot Lual has been and continue to be a driving force," they said.

Arech is a Dinka Gogrial, like President Kiir. Also, he was his Private Secretary and Personal Assistant for several years.

He served as a mediator with the Church to convince David Yau Yau to end his rebellion and to sign a peace agreement with Juba.

Based on this position, the petitioners urged South Sudanese President to clarify the situation as he prepares to appoint someone at the head of their area.

"Either you relieve with immediate effect Akot Lual from a forgotten position of a presidential envoy to Murle affairs," they said.

"Or appoint him this time to be the chief administrator of GPAA (...) instead of again appointing the other dysfunctional administrator who will definitely suffer from Akot’s manipulation," they further said alluding to Yau Yau.

In an interview with the South Sudan TV (SSBC), Yau Yau denied rumours that he was preparing to stage a new rebellion and accused his detractors of seeking to tarnish his image in a bid to bring Kiir to appoint one of their candidate for the area.

In line with a proposal made by the IGAD, President Kiir abolished the 32 state system including Boma State but established three areas including the Pibor Administrative Area that ensures a special administration for the Murle who clash often with the Lou Nuer over grazing land.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


No problem with requesting UN support for Sudan 2020-05-03 20:39:08 There is no problem at all about the Sudanese Prime Minister asking the United Nations to lend a helping hand when it is Deemed Necessary for his Country By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article (...)

Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.