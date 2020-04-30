April 30, 2020 (JUBA) - The former governor of the abolished Boma state David Yau Yau Thursday briefed President Salva Kiir about the security situation in the area which is now part of Jonglei state.
The meeting comes days after allegations that Yau Yau rebelled again blaming Kiir for delaying the appointment of state governors and local governments.
Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the former Murle rebel said he briefed Kiir on the security situation in Boma after his two visits to the area, according to a statement issued by the South Sudanese presidency press service.
For his part, the Presidential Special Envoy to Boma Akot Lual Arech dismissed rumours about Yua Yau’s rebellion.
Yauyau rebelled in April 2010 when, as an independent candidate, lost his campaign to represent the Gumuruk–Boma constituency in Pibor County at the Jonglei State Assembly.
The leader of the South Sudan Democratic Movement/Army (SSDM/A) Cobra faction signed a peace deal with the government on 9 May 2014.
In January 2016, he joined the ruling SPLM under the leadership of President Kiir, as his military wing, the Cobra Faction, was integrated into South Sudan army, the SPLA, in accordance with the May 2014 peace agreement.
(ST)
