 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 30 April 2020

Hemetti, Gatluak discuss security situation in Abyei

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti (SC photo)April 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The deputy head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Thursday discussed the security developments in the disputed areas of Abyei with the South Sudanese presidential for security affairs.

Lt Gen Mohamed Hamdan Daglo "Hemetti" and Tut Kew Gatluak spoke by telephone about recent bloody attacks that took place in Abyei, according to the official SUNA.

"The two sides agreed on the need to find radical and final solutions to the problem during the next two days," said the agency without further details about these attacks.

The statement said Abyei witnessed during the past two days some frictions that caused some victims without elaborating on the incidents.

United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNIFSA) did not issue a statement about the attack.

On 13 April, Misseriya armed men attacked Mabok village in southern Abyei killing four Ngok Dinka and kidnapping of one child. Also, some 50 dwellings in the village were burnt down.

The two sides stressed that such problems that occur occasionally cannot affect the eternal relations between the peoples of the two brotherly countries, said the statement.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 May 06:05, by Mayendit

    General Mohammed Hamdan Daglo.
    The Misseriya Militan will affected our relation between Northern Sudan and South Sudan respectively. The Sudanese government have failed to bring those terrorist who killed 32 people in Kolom village. In order to have good relation with Northern Sudan first, the Khartoum government must bring those responsible killings 32+4 people and 15 children abducted innocent.

    repondre message

  • 1 May 06:16, by Mayendit

    I am wondering why the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir Mayardit ignored the killings of Dinka Ngok?. I don’t think president Kiir Mayardit is a citizen of South Sudan, because during the referendum voting process, he put his vote on the Box United. I think Salva Kiir Mayardit should not lead South Sudan nation he was thinking about his position for vice president this is why he drop his vote

    repondre message

    • 1 May 11:25, by Fathi

      Come on bro lol ... why would Salva Kiir vote for unity?

      repondre message

  • 1 May 06:28, by Mayendit

    I have been involved in politics for very long time but I have not seen a leader of the nation keeping silence while, his citizens were murdering at the daylight this is unacceptable otherwise, the quotation by the foreign friends that, the South Sudanese President is unfit and useful Idiot. I could not belief the president Salva Kiir keep quiet when 32 people murdered and 15 children abducted. Ki

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)

Tribute to comrade Edward Lino Wuor Abyei 2020-04-26 22:44:18 By Gordon Lam I learned with a heavy heart the untimely demise of comrade Edward Lino Wuor Abyei. Those who knew him at Sudan’s People Liberation (SPLAM), frontlines will lower their heads in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.