 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 30 April 2020

Sudan coronavirus cases jump to 442

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

April 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s health authorities announced a jump in coronavirus cases, with 67 new infections on Thursday taking the total to 442 confirmed cases with 31 fatalities.

Akram Eltom (SUNA photo)A statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Health, extended to Sudan Tribune said that 59 new cases were registered in Khartoum state, two cases in Al Jazirah state, and one case in the states of Gedaref, South Darfur, West Kordofan, Northern, and Sennar.

The ministry further said that the state of Khartoum recorded one death, among the previously announced cases, while two fatalities were recorded in Al Jazirah among today’s cases.

Health Minister Akram Ali Eltom showed growing concern about the fast spread of the coronavirus as the respiratory disease has infected 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

Speaking following the emergency health committee meeting on Thursday evening, the minister criticized the failure of a large segment of Sudanese to abide by the lockdown and social distancing rules.

Over 90% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases are in Khartoum State.

The affected states are: Khartoum (403) cases, Al Jazirah (21) cases, Gedaref (four) cases, River Nile (three) cases, West Kordofan (two cases), Sennar ( Two cases), while the White Nile, Central Darfur, East Darfur, Red Sea, Northern, South Darfur, North Kordofan, each has one case.

The three new states are North Darfur, South Darfur, and North Kordofan.

Sudan recorded its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 1 May 11:43, by Fathi

    Min of Health has been honest and upfront since day 1. He told you guys to stay at home and maintain social distancing. Unfortunately we tend to learn the hard way. We don’t have the resources to help people stay at home but people have ignored the social distancing orders repeatedly. We should add a 0 after every number presented given how our healthcare system has been gutted over 30 years.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Makuei has no power to suspend SSBC Managing Director 2020-04-27 01:22:09 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi First, it should be noted that South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation SSBC is not a department within the Ministry of Information, Communication Technology and Postal (...)

In Memoriam of Dr Mansour Khalid 2020-04-26 22:49:21 By Omer M Shurkian Of all the Northern intellectuals, Dr Mansour Khalid stood as a pinnacle of integrity, self-confidence and as a man of invariable principles. In his public life, Mansour (...)

Tribute to comrade Edward Lino Wuor Abyei 2020-04-26 22:44:18 By Gordon Lam I learned with a heavy heart the untimely demise of comrade Edward Lino Wuor Abyei. Those who knew him at Sudan’s People Liberation (SPLAM), frontlines will lower their heads in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.