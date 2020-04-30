Sudan coronavirus cases jump to 442

April 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s health authorities announced a jump in coronavirus cases, with 67 new infections on Thursday taking the total to 442 confirmed cases with 31 fatalities.

A statement issued by the Federal Ministry of Health, extended to Sudan Tribune said that 59 new cases were registered in Khartoum state, two cases in Al Jazirah state, and one case in the states of Gedaref, South Darfur, West Kordofan, Northern, and Sennar.

The ministry further said that the state of Khartoum recorded one death, among the previously announced cases, while two fatalities were recorded in Al Jazirah among today’s cases.

Health Minister Akram Ali Eltom showed growing concern about the fast spread of the coronavirus as the respiratory disease has infected 13 of Sudan’s 18 states.

Speaking following the emergency health committee meeting on Thursday evening, the minister criticized the failure of a large segment of Sudanese to abide by the lockdown and social distancing rules.

Over 90% of all confirmed COVID-19 cases are in Khartoum State.

The affected states are: Khartoum (403) cases, Al Jazirah (21) cases, Gedaref (four) cases, River Nile (three) cases, West Kordofan (two cases), Sennar ( Two cases), while the White Nile, Central Darfur, East Darfur, Red Sea, Northern, South Darfur, North Kordofan, each has one case.

The three new states are North Darfur, South Darfur, and North Kordofan.

Sudan recorded its first COVID-19 case on 14 March 2020.

