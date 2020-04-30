SPLM-N Agar reports significant progress on security arrangements in Sudan’s 2-Areas

April 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Malik Agar (SPLMN Agar) said that "remarkable progress" has been achieved in the negotiations on the security arrangements with the Sudanese government.

Yasir Arman SPLM-N Agar deputy leader and chief negotiator told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that the video conference session of talks "has made great progress."

"The parties agreed on the four sections of the security arrangements chapter, except for only three points. Consultations are taking place in Khartoum to settle it by the end of this week," he added.

The negotiators, according to Arman, agreed on the mechanisms of control and command, procedures for a final ceasefire, linking security arrangements with political arrangements, and the involvement of the mediator, the United Nations, and guarantors in the implementation of the security arrangements agreement.

"It was also agreed to integrate the SPLA-N forces in the police, intelligence service, wildlife, customs and civil defence, in addition, to reform all these regular forces away from geographical, political and ethnic affiliations."

The security arrangements are the last chapter to be negotiated separately between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) groups. Following what they will meet together to discuss the national issues before the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement.

The pending issues are the timetable for competing troops merger. "The SPLM has proposed that this process be achieved within five years after dividing it into several stages," he said. Also, there is the participation of the SPLA-N in the Supreme Council of the Armed Forces, which will build a unified professional army and a new military doctrine.

The peace talks are planned to be concluded on the 9th of May.

