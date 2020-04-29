 
 
 
Wednesday 29 April 2020

Washington declines to comment on Pompeo’s call with Sudan’s al-Burhan

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on October 19, 2017. (REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas)April 29, 2020 (WASHINGTON) - A U.S. State Department official refused to comment on a phone call by Secretary of State Michael Pompeo with the head of Sudan’s Sovereign Council on Monday.

On 27 April, the State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus released five statements about phone calls Pompeo made with several heads of states or foreign ministers.

In the same time, the official agency in Khartoum said Pompeo spoke with al-Burhan about several things including Sudan’s removal from the terror list, COVID-19, and Sudan’s position on the draft resolution expected by the Security Council on the UN political support mission.

When reached by Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, a State Department official, however, declined to comment on the phone call with al-Burhan.

"We have nothing to provide on the Secretary’s private communications," the official who asked not to be named told Sudan Tribune.

Officials in Khartoum close to the file said that Pompeo mainly discussed Sudan’s position on the special political mission.

On 24 April meeting of the Security Council on the UNAMID withdrawal, U.S. Ambassador Cherith Norman Chalet expressed great concern about the continued insecurity in Darfur.

"We assess the need for a robust police mission in Darfur with a mandate that supports Sudan’s efforts to address the remaining security challenges in this volatile region," said Chalet.

(ST)

