Islamists behind attempts to destabilize Sudanese revolution: Burhan



April 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The disbanded National Congress Party (NCP) is seeking to sow discord between the military and civilians components of the transitional authority, said the heard of Sudan’s Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

Al-Burhan further asserted arrangements are underway to arrest those who are involved in counter-revolutionary activities.

"The dissolved NCP and the former regime are the only ones affected by the revolution. So, they are the first to obstruct its goals and seek to sow sedition among the components of the revolution," he said in a talk show on the official Sudan TV on Saturday evening.

"We say that the armed forces will not deviate from the oath they took to protect the Sudanese people’s revolution," he added.

He added that every time there is a rapprochement between the armed forces and the political "forces of the revolution", rumours emerge about a coup d’etat to destabilize security and stability.

The supporters of the former regime managed to organise three demonstrations in Khartoum during April. Their slogans were about bread and fuel shortage, or to denounce Hamdok’s government and call on al-Burhan to take power.

These protests took place after a long period of disinformation campaigns and fake news spread on social media.

The President of the Sovereignty Council affirmed that the coming period will witness the arrest of the fugitives who are working to undermine the revolution.

In a bid to explain the delay in the arrests of those Islamists, he said the security services do not have the right to arrest them under the new laws, pointing the arrest orders should now be issued by a huge after the investigation.

However, he revealed that a meeting was held recently with the participation of the Attorney General to discuss ways to speed up the investigations to before to arrest them and bring them to a "fair trial", as he said.

During the talk show, al-Burhan said that he and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo Hemetti were surprised by the rumours about a conflict between the two men. He said they intentionally appeared together to dispel such rumours.

He also stressed that he is in constant contact and continuous consultation with the Prime Minister, noting that such a working relationship "unifies our visions" on the national issues.

"We are partners and we must adhere to this partnership, as it is the guarantee of crossing this difficult stage".

He further said that the Sudanese people are the ones who made the change and can guard it.

(ST)