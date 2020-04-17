Sudan’s PM sacks Khartoum governor over suspension of prayers

April 17, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok Thursday dismissed the governor of Khartoum state after contesting a government’s decision to suspend Friday and Sunday prayers in the mosques and churches.

In line with a directive of the health emergency committee, the ministry of religious affairs suspended Friday and Sunday prayers in Khartoum state until further notice as part of efforts to limit the spread of coronavirus.

In return, the Military Governor of Khartoum State Ahmed Abdon Hamad wrote a letter on Wednesday 15 April seen by Sudan Tribune to the Minister of Religious Affairs contesting the authority of the minister to take the decision and declined to implement it.

"We will implement this decision following the evaluation of the (three-week) full lockdown which will start from April 18 and after consulting all the relevant authorities," said the military governor.

On Thursday, Hamdok issued a decision dismissing Hamad from his position as a Governor of Khartoum State and to assigned the Minister of the Federal Government to perform his duties until the appointment of a new governor.

The swift dismissal of the military governor intervenes as Hamdok has been criticized for allowing the military to transgress the competence of the civilian authorities under the name of partnership.

