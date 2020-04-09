NAS attacks SPLA-IO in South Sudan’s Yei River area



April 10, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) fighters carried out a revenge attack on SPLA-IO forces in Yei River County of Eastern Equatoria on Thursday after several attacks on civilians in the controlled area by the holdout group, according to its spokesman.

NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase said their fighters on Thursday pursued SPLA IO elements who looted civilians, raped women and captured two members of their group.

Acting "on self-defence" NAS forces attacked the SPLA-IO in their base of Kinyira "which is the launching pad for these heinous crimes," said Manase in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune in the early hours of Friday.

"After the brief and successful engagement, our forces pulled back to their defensive positions," he added.

The spokesman said they pursued the SPLA-IO elements to protect the villages in Mugwo Payam and the surrounding areas and "send a clear message that NAS will continue to protect civilians under its control and will not tolerate such criminal acts".

The statement did not speak about the death toll of the attack from both sides.

But, it stressed that they welcome any investigation on this attack.

Last February, NAS and its allied forces joined cessation of hostilities agreement of 21 December 2017 and take part in the monitoring joint mechanism.

In his statement, Manase said that the SPLA-IO forces in Kinyira from 10 to 28 March raided houses of civilians looting materials and domestic animals and burned huts. Also, they raped two women including the wife of NAS officer.

They also attacked Liruba village where they captured two NAS fighters who were on permission to visit their families on 25 March.

The fate of the two kidnapped rebels is still unknown, says the statement.

(ST)