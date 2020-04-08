Sudanese army did not misuse authority when it seized research unit: spokesman

April 8, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudanese army said it did not misuse its authority but executed orders issued by the country leadership when they seized a research and data centre of water systems.

Amer Mohamed al-Hassan

"We have nothing to do with the seizure of the research centre of the ministry of irrigation and water resources. This is a matter for the Sovereign Council and the executive body (the cabinet)," Amer al-Hassan the army spokesman, told the Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

"The force that took possession of the centre has just carried out orders," he said before to add "Therefore we remain silent on the matter, and we have not commented on it."

The military official was referring to a statement by the centre’s director Abdel Rahman Seghiroun who issued a statement earlier this week denouncing the behaviour of the military who prevented the workers from entering into the building.

Seghiroun said they informed the irrigation and water resource minister, who brought the matter to the cabinet to "take what it deems appropriate." as he said.

The centre includes units of studies and design, development and protection of hydrological data systems. It is tasked with the overseeing studies of agricultural projects accompanying the dam projects, managing and protecting the data of major schemes of irrigation, water harvesting and drinking water.

The centre is also charged with the data of existing and future dams, in addition to implementing the water monitoring development projects.

