Sudan reports 2 coronavirus cases bringing total to 14



April 7, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan health ministry announced two more people have been tested positive of coronavirus increasing the number of confirmed infections to 14 cases.

The two new cases "bring the number of confirmed cases to 14 as of Tuesday, April 7," said the federal health ministry in a statement released in the early hours of Tuesday.

Until now the majority of COVID-19 patients (nine of 14) are people who were aboard or foreigners recently arrived in Sudan.

However, in the new cases, the disease is transmitted locally, according to the Sudanese authorities.

The case number 13 is a Sudanese in his seventies who did not travel and was not in contact with an infected person. While the case number 14 is a Sudanese in the forties and was in contact with someone coming from outside the country, said the statement.

The ministry said no new death registered, except for the two deaths that were

Also, the statement said new health measures will be announced on Tuesday without elaborating.

Last Saturday, a health advisory body recommended imposing complete lockdown in the country to fight the respiratory disease and prevent its spread. but the government declined the proposal.

(ST)