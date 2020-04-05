 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 5 April 2020

South Sudan confirms first case of coronavirus

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Health worker disinfencts Juba airport from coronavirus on 31 January 2020 (AFP photo)April 5, 2020 (JUBA) - South Sudan confirmed its first case of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to two separate statements issued by the South Sudanese government and the United Nations in South Sudan.

The patient is a 29-year female UN Staff member who arrived in Juba from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on 28th February 2020.

The office of UN resident and humanitarian coordinator said that the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO) are leading an investigation to test people recently in contact with the patient.

"She started working from home immediately after the onset of the symptoms and voluntarily requested to be tested to check her status with regard to COVID-19. The patient is recovering well," said the UN.

Also, it reassured that a list of people who were into contact with the patient is quarantined for 14 days. Further, they will be tested for the respiratory disease and those who develop symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

For its part, the High-Level Taskforce on Coronavirus headed by FVP Riek Machar, in a statement released today, recalled South Sudanese basic protective measures to avoid being exposed to this virus. such as washing hands regularly, stay at home and avoid gathering.

The task force underscored the partial lockdown from 08:00 pm to 06.00 am which had been announced recently.

Also, it banned social events including weddings, festivals, sport and religious events. The same for the gathering except funeral gathering which should be limited to five people.

South Sudan is the last country to confirm coronavirus cases in the region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 5 April 18:51, by Kenyang ll

    Coronavirus has been here. Perhaps failed, corrupt regime in J1 will be surprised.

    repondre message

  • 5 April 18:53, by The Rhino

    Experts knew that this Coronavirus will hit South Sudan!It was only the question of time till severe disaster aka COVID-19 strikes the country.African countries were directly warned by the WHO chairmanship,that Coronavirus is real, and that they should prepare for the worse,.end quote!!!

    repondre message

    • 5 April 19:00, by The Rhino

      South South,

      Where’re you at,you little Dinka pussy,speak up,you fucking vagrant!!!

      repondre message

  • 5 April 19:12, by injuba

    Considering an incubation period of max. 14 days and her arriving already on Feb.28th, she got infected in South Sudan. Uganda reported a case in Adjumani,the man hasn’t been in contact with anybody returning from abroad. But he commuted to Elugo, so could have been in contact with persons crossing from SSD. Is must have been in the country for a while, but hey - no testing, no findings.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Do Not Provoke a Sleeping Dog: Response to Dr Lam Akol 2020-04-04 14:35:55 By: Josephine Joseph Lagu Recently, Dr. Lam Akol Ajawin, leader of the National Democratic Movement, NDM has been at arms with the South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOA), making media statements (...)

How we should look at the relationship between the two Sudans 2020-04-04 08:28:35 I dedicate this contribution to martyrs and friends, and especially to our leader Dr John Garang De Mabior, Yousif Kuwa Mekki, Mohamed Juma Nail, Hashim Abubakr, Mohamed Ahmed Omar Al Haboub, (...)

Of Peacekeepers and Pandemics 2020-04-03 07:43:49 By Jean-Pierre Lacroix The COVID-19 pandemic is also developing in countries marred by armed conflict. In an op-ed featured in Le Monde, the head of United Nations Peacekeeping, Jean-Pierre (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.