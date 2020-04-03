Sudan’s coronavirus cases rise to 10



April 3 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan has 10 confirmed cases of coronavirus, said the Sudanese ministry of health after announcing two new patients on Friday

Epidemiological reports of the Federal Ministry of Health confirmed the registration of two new cases of coronavirus. In the first, the patient returned recently into the country while the patient in the second contracted it inside the country, according to the ministry.

The tenth case of coronavirus is the second case by local transmission in Sudan.

The health minister on Thursday called on the government to move towards complete lockdown to prevent the spread of the pandemic in the country.

But the council of ministers decided to maintain a partial lockdown saying the country is not ready for the complete lockdown.

As of 2 April 2020, there are 120 suspected cases of COVID-19 reported in Sudan.

There are no new fatalities. Only two people died after their return to Khartoum from the UAE which is the main source of the detected cases in Sudan.

The two cases of local transmission (8 and 10) have been infected by the case number 6, a businessman who returned from Abu Dhabi on 13 March and deceased last Saturday 28 Mach.

The two patients, his daughter and her husband, who are also doctors released a video on Friday to reassure their relatives where they appeared together in good shape at the isolation centre.

(ST)