April 1, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has urged Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to form the transitional parliament and to appoint state governors.

Pompeo discussed the two matters in a telephone call with Hamdok according to a statement released by Morgan Ortagus the Spokesperson of the U.S. State Department on Tuesday.

"Secretary Pompeo and Prime Minister Hamdok reaffirmed the importance of a successful democratic transition in Sudan and the importance of moving forward with the appointment of a Transitional Legislative Council and civilian governors," said Ortagus.

"The Secretary reiterated U.S. support for the civilian-led transitional government and its efforts to build a lasting peace in Sudan," she further stressed.

The government has delayed the appointment of governors and the transitional assembly until the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups in Juba.

The postponement comes after a political declaration negotiated by the Sovereign Council with the armed groups providing to postpone the two crucial issues to the signing of the comprehensive peace agreement.

The spokesperson for the ruling coalition, Amina Mahmoud, told the Sudan Tribune Arabic on Monday they would end the consultations on the proportions of representation of the various political forces by the end of this week."

Mahmoud further asserted that the members of the Legislative Council and state governors should be announced by 15 April, after the signing of a peace agreement with the armed groups in Juba.

"The negotiations were extended for a week (after the death of the defence minister), and we expect to achieve peace in the middle of next month. After what we will not delay the appointment of civilian governours and the Legislative Council more than

Terror list

According to Ortagus, Hamdok and Pompeo also discussed "the policy and statutory requirements for consideration of rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation".

In a response posted on Tweeter to a tweet posted by the U.S. Secretary about the phone call, Hamdok said they had a "very insightful and promising discussion" about the statutory requirements for Sudan’s removal from the terror list.

"I am highly appreciative of your support and I look forward to reaping the fruits of our efforts," without further details.

(ST)