Sudan reports second death from coronavirus

March 30, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - A second patient in Sudan who tested positive for coronavirus has died, the Sudanese federal health confirmed on Monday.

The patient was a businessman in the sixties with diabetes and hypertension. He died in Khartoum after his return from the United Arab Emirates on 13 March.

On Sunday, Minister Akram Eltom said the number of coronavirus-infected patients has increased to six cases.

Medical sources said that doctors and medical workers at Fadhil Private Hospital in Khartoum decided to self-quarantine themselves. The family of the patient did not inform the practitioners of his travel to the UAE and other symptoms.

The Sudanese health authorities isolated his family members and started investigations to identify those who were recently in touch with him.

Among the six confirmed cases of coronavirus, four returned to the country from the UAE. The two others are from Spain and France.

(ST)

Comment on this article



