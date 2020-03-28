Sudan coronavirus cases jump to five



March 28, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan announced a jump in coronavirus cases on Friday, with two new infections taking the total to five cases which are all from the UAE or Europe.

Sudanese health authorities earlier announced three infections among two people returning from the UAE and one case of a UN staff member coming from Spain.

Late on Friday, the government spokesman Faisal Mohamed Saleh stated that according to the Federal Ministry of Health, laboratory testing confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Sudan.

"The two patients are Sudanese men who came to Khartoum from two foreign countries during the past week," Saleh further said before to give the details of the two cases.

First was coming from France and he was quarantined on 25 March five days after his arrival at Khartoum airport on 20 March. The second returned from the UAE on 21 and has been isolated on 27 March.

The information minister said the families of the two men are also confined and they investigate the other people who were in contact with them as well as the passengers who were with them in the aircraft.

Following the declaration of COVID-19 as a public health emergency of international concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), Sudan had closed its airports and border passing points but exceptionally opened it for two days on 20-21 March.

According to the latest WHO report on 27 March, there are 509164 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the globe as the death toll has reached 23335.

Africa still not much affected by the pandemic as the number of declared cases is at 2419 with only 39 fatalities. However, health experts predict that it would be severely hit by the respiratory disease if no draconian measures are implemented in the poor region.

(ST)