South Sudan army responsible for murder, rape in Central Equatoria: NAS

March 27, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) accused the South Sudanese army of killing a local leader and raping a woman and her daughter during two recent attacks that took place in Yei area of Central Equatoria state.

In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Friday, NAS which recently has recommitted itself to the cessation of hostilities agreement of December 2017 dismissed reports claiming that the holdout group was behind the death of the Chief of Lujulo Payam Santino Oliver and disappearance of two women in Morobo County.

The accusation is false and aims at tarnishing the image of the forces of NAS as both incidents took place in areas under the control of the government and SSPDF," said Suba Samuel Manase, the group spokesman.

Manase further said that the Chief of Lujulo Payam was killed by the government forces on 14 March when SSPDF elements attacked artisanal gold miners around Kolobgo village of Yei where they shot several rounds of machine-gun fire at the miners scattering them.

After what "there was a report that a local Chief of Lujulo Payam was also killed in the same area," he added.

Regarding the woman and her daughter, NAS spokesman said that the rape occurred on 25 March when five SSPDF soldiers went to the village of Moya, Lasu Payam five to arrest a certain Twongo.

"On failure to apprehend him the soldiers assaulted his wife and an 11-year-old girl-child and gang-raped them," he said.

