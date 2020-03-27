 
 
 
Friday 27 March 2020

Anther SPLA-IO general defects to South Sudan’s President Kiir

March 27, 2020 (JUBA) - Another SPLM-IO commander James Nando Mark has defected from to the South Sudanese army loyal to President Salva Kiir accusing their former leader of marginalizing them and planning to kill him.

"I would like to submit this resignation letter to your esteem office, with effect from March 26th 2020, my forces and I have completely and without hesitation or reservation have withdrawn our loyalty from your leadership of IO and declare it under his Excellency, Kiir Maryardit, the President of the Republic of South Sudan," wrote Mark

In a statement to Sudan Tribune on Thursday, he had a meeting with Machar on 8 March and recalled that Equatorian had not been fairly represented in the peace government of 2016 before to request that this time their voice be heard.

The defector general went further to claim he survived an assassination attempt by the Alfred Futiyo another IO general after his return to Ezo area of Western Equatoria state on 15 March.

He also said he had been relieved from his position as the commander of the IO troops in Western Equatoria after the meeting. Further, his premises had been attacked and small machine guns seized.

Mark warned that if his plans to kill him continue, he would wage war against his troops in the Western Equatoria.

Recently, several SPLA-IO generals led by Lt. General James Koang Chuol Ranley defected to President Kiir to protest the appointment as the minister of defence of Machar’s wife Angelina Teny.

"We have also decided to resign from our respective assignments. The reasons are many but important among them is the way the movement is being run and managed," said the general on 18 March.

(ST)

  • 27 March 11:07, by South South

    Riek Machar’s IO= Finito, without generals and soldiers, Riek is left with two women in his family to run IO from Juba only, one woman is his wife who is now minister of defense, another woman is his in law who is a minister of health, both ladies are very questionable. One of them can do not pronounce, South Sudan. People should look to 1991 and how Reik stabbed SPLA back.

    repondre message

  • 27 March 11:07, by Langbaar

    What are these so-called defecting to or for Mr. Salva Kiir? A join government of national unity had been formed. These low lives should asked the government of South Sudan for ’hoes, spades and other supplies’ to grow their own food and Sudanese food.>>>>

    repondre message

Comment on this article



