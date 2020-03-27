 
 
 
UN, Sudanese army deny that Hamdok is protected by international force

A photo of Sudan's SWAT force members released by the Sudanese army spokesman on Thursday 26 March 2020.
KHARTOUM, March 26, 2020 - United Nations and Sudanese army spokesmen dismissed claims that a UN force is tasked with the protection of Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok.

"The United Nations is not concerned with the security of (Sudanese) government officials," said Ayman Suleiman a spokesman for the United Nations Mission in Khartoum, when reached by Sudan Tribune on Thursday.

"Sudan is a sovereign country and it has the capacity and institutions to do these tasks efficiently," he further stressed.

A Sudanese journalist Abdel-Majid Abdel Hamid on Thursday reported on his Facebook page that a UN protection force has been officially charged with Hamdok’s personal protection including securing the motorcade routes particularly his displacements from and to his home in Kafoury neighbourhood.

The statement of the Islamist journalist also was quickly denied by the military spokesman of the Sudanese army who said that the protection of the country’s leaders is ensured by an elite army unit form the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) forces

He added this elite force, which is affiliated with the Military Intelligence Service, is distinguished by its black uniforms vehicles.

"The distinctive branding of this elite (force) apparently has confused some people who claimed that it was affiliated to foreign entities".

"This is not accurate, as the protection of military and civilian officials is entirely sovereign and patriotic duty performed by your (armed) forces which carry out with proven professionalism and professionalism," he emphasized.

Hamid later on, issued a statement to apologize to the Sudanese prime minister for "reporting a fake news" without indicting his source.

Recently Hamdok survived an assassination attempt when a bomb exploded as his motorcade drove through Kober neighbourhood of Khartoum North heading to his office in central Khartoum.

(ST)

