 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 25 March 2020

Mediation suspends Sudan peace talks over defence minister’s death

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Body of late Sudan's defence minister at Juba airport on 25 March 2020 (ST photo.)
March 25, 2020 (JUBA) - Sudan’s peace talks in Juba have been suspended for one week on Wednesday following the death of defence minister Jamal Omer.

The postponement of the talks until the first of the next month jeopardizes the signing of a comprehensive peace agreement before the 9th of April between the government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF).

Reached by Sudan Tribune on Wednesday, SRF leader Hadi Idris confirmed that the South Sudanese mediation informed them of its decision to postpone talks on the security arrangements.

"Yes, the talks have been postponed for a week to allow the burial of the late minister," he wrote in a message to Sudan Tribune.

South Sudan’s defence minister Angelina Teny, the Sudanese government and SRF leadership negotiating delegations accompanied the coffin of the late minister to Juba airport which will transport him to Khartoum where he will be buried.

The minister was engaged in talks with the SPLM-N Agar on the security arrangements in the Two Areas which they had to conclude on Wednesday.

Concerning the security arrangements in Darfur, the armed groups submitted their paper on 19 March and the government replied on 23 March.

However, there was no meeting between the two sides because the armed groups in Darfur contested the mediation’s decision to reduce the number of the delegations taking part in the meeting as part of the government measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The South Sudanese government directed to cancel all the meetings and gathering in the country, but Sudanese peace talks were exempted from this measure.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The myth of the new South Sudan revitalized cabinet 2020-03-25 09:04:53 By Zechariah Makuach Maror Before I start my dissertation, I would first want to describe the term "myth". Myth is a commonly-held but false belief, a common misconception; a fictitious or (...)

Generating Wealth, then Sharing It 2020-03-24 12:44:35 By: Alsir Sidahmed It was a mere chance that producing broiler chicken from cages in Wad Ballal village coincided with the time of the Coronavirus hitting Sudan and the world. Producing 25, 000 (...)

Are SMEs the drive chain moving African Economy? 2020-03-24 06:46:20 By Mekki ELMOGRABI If trade and industry are the two most important sectors in the African economy, the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) sector is a vital domain shared between them. The (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.