Sudan’s defence minister dies from heart attack in Juba

March 25, 2020 (KHARTOUM/JUBA) - Sudan’s Defence Minister Lt Gen Jamal Omer Wednesday morning died of a heart attack in Juba where he was taking part in the last phase of peace negotiations with the armed groups.

Latest photo of the late defence minister Jamal Omer co chairing with Yasir Arman (unseen) a meeting on the security arrangement committee in Juba on 24 March 2020 (SC photo)

Omer was leading the government negotiating team for the talks on the security arrangement with the armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) in Darfur and the Two Areas.

His body will be transferred to Khartoum today. However, it is not clear if he will be buried in Khartoum or in his home area of Hajar Alasal in the Nile River State.

The official news agency SUNA said that peace talks might be suspended but there is no official from the South Sudanese mediation.

In a statement issued on Wednesday morning, the Council of Ministers mourned the late minister and eulogised his efforts for peace in the country.

Omer was known as a friend He was graduated from the military college in the same Batch 31 together with the head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Rahman al-Burhan.

Two days ago, the late minister said resolved to finalize peace talks with the armed groups despite the worldwide health crisis of coronavirus.

A South Sudanese official described him as an outstanding knowledge and negotiating skills.

“I knew Gen. Jamal personally. I met him during the days of South Sudan peace talks in Soba, Khartoum in 2018 and we once had a good conversation when he was the head of the technical team for security arrangements on the side of the mediators.

He played a very crucial role in mediation especially on the security arrangements during peace talks. He was such good man and Sudanese will surely miss him, wrote David Lawrence Lual, the official spokesman of the National Democratic Movement, one of the key members of the South Sudanese Opposition Alliance (SSOA).

(ST)