UN chief calls for global ceasefire over COVID-19



March 24, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for a global ceasefire to allow efforts to fight the common enemy COVID-19.

In a call issued on Monday, Guterres said that vulnerable civilians in the war-ravaged countries are also at the highest risk of suffering devastating losses from COVID-19.

"Let’s not forget that in war-ravaged countries, health systems have collapsed. Health professionals, already few in number, have often been targeted. Refugees and others displaced by violent conflict are doubly vulnerable".

"That is why today, I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world," he stressed.

In Sudan, the government and armed groups have declared a cessation of hostilities in the conflict areas in the Two Areas and Darfur.

However, the transitional government continue to negotiate with the armed groups of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front while negotiations with the SPLM-N of Abdel Aziz al-Hilu are stalled over the self-determination.

Also, the holdout group in Darfur of Abdel Wahid al-Nur rejects to join the peace process in Juba saying they prefer a peace conference for the whole Sudan to take place inside Sudan.

In the same vein, the armed groups, thanks to a mediation brokered by the religious community of Sant’Edigio recommitted themselves to a cessation of hostilities as no date has been yet determined for negotiations.

(ST)