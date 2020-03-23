 
 
 
South Darfur records 8 suspected cases of COVID-19 including UNAMID troops

March 23, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - The South Darfur State Committee to Combat the COVID-19, announced on Sunday that it had registered eight suspected cases of the respiratory disease, including two Egyptian soldiers of the African Union-UN Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Arrival of 95 personnel of the Egyptian Battalion to South Darfur, (photo by: UNAMID military PIO).In a report to the Committee, State Director-General of the Ministry of Health Mohamed Idris said that they isolated two Egyptian soldiers who arrived last month with a medical staff member and five other people who were in contact with them.

The eight suspected cases are at an isolation centre near the UNAMID premises in Kas located at 84 km west of Nyala, the capital of South Darfur state.

Idris stated that the state ministry sent samples to the National Medical Research Laboratories (Stack) in Khartoum for further examination.

He further stressed that the state did not record any case but he expressed his concern that there are large numbers of people who returned recently from abroad and did not undergo any screening.

On Sunday, the Sudanese minister of health said his government developed a countrywide plan with a cost of $76 million for COVID-19.

The plan includes isolation centres, management of arrivals at points of entry, patient care, infection prevention and control, supplies, risks communication, surveillance and capacity-building.

South Darfur Governor Hashim Khaled declared the state of health emergency in the state and banned gatherings, celebrations, marches, and processions, as well as closing wedding halls, various sporting activities, equestrian activities, school, clubs, and cafes.

However, he rejected a proposal to close the Nyala market.

The South Darfur government also decided to close the borders with South Sudan and the Central African Republic and deployed troops along the borders.

The authorities also decided to monitor the roads linking with states of "East, North, Central Darfur, and Nyala airport" and to place any suspected cases in isolation centres.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

