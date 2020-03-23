Salva Kiir’s motorcade cut up by Land Cruiser driver in Juba

 
 
 
A picture showing the damaged vehicle of the presidential guard in Juba after an attempt by the uncontrolled Land Cruiser (R) driver to crash Kiir's motorcade on 22 March 2020 (ST Photo)March 23, 2020 (JUBA) - The motorcade of President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Sunday was disrupted by an uncontrolled Land Cruiser driver while he was heading to attend the inauguration of the contested new Metropolitan Archbishop of the Archdioceses of Juba.

On Sunday Juba witnessed the inauguration of Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla, a Ma’di who was contested by the Bari tribe of Juba. His appointment took place amid claims that senior South Sudanese in Juba influenced the Vatican to appoint him.

The accident took place on Tombura road when a Toyota Land Cruiser vehicle coming from the opposite direction ignored police orders to clear the road and hit the presidential motorcade which was heading to Saint Theresa Cathedral where was organised Mulla’s installation.

Three presidential guards sustained minor wounds when they barred the road by their vehicle to prevent the Land Cruiser from hitting Kiir’s car.

Information Minister Michael Makuei Lueth told the Sudan News Agency that they ignore why the driver who was interrogated by the security service sought to disrupt the presidential convoy.

This accident is the first of its kind in South Sudan.

The Bari community of Juba region opposed the Mulla appointment as Arch Bishop of Arch Diocese of Juba on 12 December 2019.

His detractors said that he as a Madi does not speak local languages including Bari and Arabic and that he has fathered at least six children. But, the Vatican rejected their allegation pointing to the universality of the Church stressing that it should not consider ethnic affiliation.

(ST)

