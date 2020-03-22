De Mabior calls on South Sudanese to work together for peace

March 22, 2020 (JUBA) - Designated Deputy Minister of Interior Mabior Garang de Mabior called on South Sudanese to reconcile and work together to implement peace.
De Mabior arrived Saturday in Juba International Airport where he was received by supporters and relatives before to meet his mother Vice President Rebecca de Mabior.
In a short speech delivered at the airport, Mabior said peace emanates from people but does not come from the presidential palace and called on South Sudanese to work together to achieve it.
"Peace should not be the peace of Dr Machar and Salva Kiir but it should be the peace of the people," he told reporters.
"So people in the IDPs camps and refugees should start working for peace because peace does not come from J1 (the presidency) but emanates from the people of South Sudan," he stressed.
The appointed minister did not take the oath of office on Monday with the cabinet members and deputy ministers because he failed to return to the country on that day.
He is expected to swear in next week.
Speaking before a group of youth in Juba, de Mabior repeated the need for reconciliation between the Dinka and Nuer to build the country.
He also reiterated that people work together to implement the peace agreement and pending matters like the security arrangements.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Is Angelina the cause of Cdr Koang Chuol’s defection? 2020-03-20 07:05:58 By Tut Kuany Kok I have been a staunch and henchman who also hate framing up stories, for the sake of luring and enticing people's attention from their solace or comfort zone for my own (...)
Angelina’s appointment as defence minister is good and bad for South Sudan 2020-03-19 18:25:00 By Dak Buoth The appointment of madam Angelina Jany Teny as South Sudan Defence and Veterans’ Affairs Minister had caused legitimate discomforts and comforts among the members, supporters and (...)
Hamdok’s loose assassination attempt 2020-03-16 15:56:22 It is very hard to find the appropriate phrases to condemn the crime that was woven to assassinate the Sudanese Prime Minister Doctor Abdalla Hamdouk By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes (...)
MORE