De Mabior calls on South Sudanese to work together for peace

Mabior Garand of Mabior speaks in Juba on 21 March 2020 (ST)
March 22, 2020 (JUBA) - Designated Deputy Minister of Interior Mabior Garang de Mabior called on South Sudanese to reconcile and work together to implement peace.

De Mabior arrived Saturday in Juba International Airport where he was received by supporters and relatives before to meet his mother Vice President Rebecca de Mabior.

In a short speech delivered at the airport, Mabior said peace emanates from people but does not come from the presidential palace and called on South Sudanese to work together to achieve it.

"Peace should not be the peace of Dr Machar and Salva Kiir but it should be the peace of the people," he told reporters.

"So people in the IDPs camps and refugees should start working for peace because peace does not come from J1 (the presidency) but emanates from the people of South Sudan," he stressed.

The appointed minister did not take the oath of office on Monday with the cabinet members and deputy ministers because he failed to return to the country on that day.

He is expected to swear in next week.

Speaking before a group of youth in Juba, de Mabior repeated the need for reconciliation between the Dinka and Nuer to build the country.

He also reiterated that people work together to implement the peace agreement and pending matters like the security arrangements.

(ST)

  • 22 March 09:09, by jubaone

    Mabior
    Peace is a two-way path. In a practical manner, go encourage your fellow Bor jienge in Nimule to return to Jonglei and also allow Madis to freely return to their ancestral lands. As long these Bor jienges are terrified and cowardly cower in Nimule, no peace. Peace4Land. Simple.

    repondre message

    • 22 March 09:48, by Langbaar

      Jubaone,
      "also allow Madis to freely return to their ancestral lands"
      Who chased away the Madis from their ancestral land and where to? The Madis in Nimule have no damn problems with a few Jenges/Dinkas who have settled in their among them. Just like the Acholis in Labone, Magwi and Parajok don’t have problems with their fellows Jiengs/Dinkas who have settled in their communities.>>>

      repondre message

      • 22 March 09:57, by Langbaar

        The only problems in Equatoria are the Barias, they just like to complain on just about everything and everybody. By the way Mr. Jubaone, who do you think, the Dinkas/Jenges are cowering of? You always seem to contradict you own arguments all the times, you claim the Dinkas/Jenges cower at Nimule while at the same saying the Dinkas/Jenges to "also allow Madis to freely return to their ancestral>>>

        repondre message

        • 22 March 10:04, by Langbaar

          lands" Which is which yaa Mr. jubaone?. For all I care, those Dinkas/Jenges in Nimule and those areas I just mentioned above are not a nuisance at all to locals. Cattle were the big problem to every farming families some years back. But it was not the Dinkas/Jenges cattle alone. Acholis, Ding Dingas, Taposas, Nyangwaras, Mundaris, Madis and Barias themselves.>>>

          repondre message

          • 22 March 10:12, by Langbaar

            have their own share of marauding cattle. But the Jenges/Dinkas cattle farmers were ordered by the government to move their cattle to Jonglei long time ago. And the army and the police was ordered to escort those cattle farmers back to Jonglei state. So what are you still yapping on about Mr. jubaone? In South Sudan, a South Sudanese can live anywhere he/she wants so long as he/she adheres>>>

            repondre message

            • 22 March 10:18, by Langbaar

              to local laws and customs. Mr. jubaone, just man and swallow the bitter pills chap. Your nonsense that everything that goes wrong in South Sudan is always Dinkas/Jenges is not even supported by majority of Barias people. Yes, Dinkas/Jenges have their fair share of their criminals just like any other community in South Sudan or indeed around the world>>>

              repondre message

              • 22 March 10:25, by Langbaar

                but always blanketing the whole of Dinka/Muonyjang community with everything that goes wrong the world over just deprived you of your admirers chap. Don’t you know the Dinkas/Jenges crisscrossed the whole of your Equatoria blasting out Mundukurus (Arabs) and lost a huge chunks of their precious boys while many of Equatorians were in Neighbouring countries and some of Equatorians used to call the>>

                repondre message

                • 22 March 10:33, by Langbaar

                  SPLA a Jenges/Dinkas project. A few typical Equatorian boys like Mr. James Wani Igga, Obote Mamur and others, knew the game and they didn’t wobbled like others, but stayed the course with the Dinkas/Jenges because they were not stupid and knew what they were fighting for. Mr. jubaone, some of those Dinkas/Jenges you find in Nimule were as a result of Mr. Riek Machar and his allies 1991 Massacre>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 22 March 10:41, by Langbaar

                    in Bor. Otherwise, they shouldn’t have been there. only a few hundred remained in those areas I just mentioned earlier. Dr. John Garang, the Greater Bor Dinkas/Jieng community asked those communities elders in after the destruction of Bor in 1991 by Mr. Riek Machar and his allies to let the civilians in their communities. Mr. Obate Mamur, James Wani Igga and other senior SPLM/A officials>>>

                    repondre message

    • 22 March 10:29, by South South

      jubaone,

      Shut up you dirty Bari. Bari are beating and killing Madis people in Juba because your tribe bishop resigned. Bari people do not want a bishop from Madis people to be in Juba, the same way you killed innocents Mundari in Juba, wicked and dirty, Kurkoo!!!!!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

