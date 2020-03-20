NAS denounces hostile activities by South Sudanese army



March 20, 2020 (JUBA) - The National Salvation Front (NAS) has accused the South Sudanese army of massing troops near its positions in Central Equatoria State and called on the Vatican religious of Sant’Egidio to address these violations.

In a statement released on Friday, NAS denounced two "new planned SSPDF military offensive" on 19 and 20 March.

NAS Spokesman Suba Samuel Manase said that elements belonging to South Sudan’s Popular Defence Forces (SSPDF) supported by three Land cruiser vehicles, a Russian Ural lorry, and an armoured personnel carrier deliberately advanced towards NAS positions in Loka and Mukaya areas.

"The forces still maintain a hostile presence in these locations poised for confrontation," he stressed.

"This morning of 20th March 2020, a full battalion of the SSPDF arrived from Juba reinforcing the bases in Lainya, Loka and Mukaya," he further said.

On 20 January 2020, NAS recommitted itself to the cessation of hostilities of 21 December 2017, in a deal brokered by the Sant’Egidio community.

"These hostile and unprovoked military activities are serious violations of CoHA. NAS therefore, calls upon the Community of Sant’Egidio and the members of the International Community to address these on-going violations".

The armed group further said they are closely monitoring the situation and will fight back in self-defence if attacked.

(ST)