 
 
 
Home | News    Thursday 19 March 2020

New South Sudan’s defence minister keen to develop cooperation with Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Angelina Teny South Sudan Defence Minister on 18 March 2020 (ST photo).jpgMarch 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan’s new Defence Minister Angelina Teny affirmed her keenness to develop military cooperation with Sudan to promote and protect peace in the two neighbouring countries.

On Thursday, Tiny received the visiting Sudanese Defence Minister Jamal Omer who is in Juba within to follow up the ongoing talks with the Darfur armed groups over the security arrangement.

The official news agency reported that Omer congratulated Teny for her appointment as the defence minister in the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

The visiting minister, also, hailed the cooperation between the defence ministries of the two countries, pointing to the efforts made in this respect by the former South Sudanese defence minister Kual Manyang.

He renewed Sudan’s readiness to develop this military cooperation and enhance it for the interests of both countries.

The South Sudanese Minister of Defence expressed willingness to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the defence ministries to protect and build peace in the two countries.

Omer further invited to Teny to visit Sudan next April for the meeting of the Joint Political and Security Committee.

The joint political and security mechanism was established with the support of the African to implement the security arrangements agreed on 27 September 2012 particularly a buzzer zone preventing cross border attacks by rebel groups.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 20 March 01:32, by Mayendit

    Mrs. Angelina Nyajang Teny.
    Put in mind that, the South Sudanese people special, the Military leaders will be following you a very moves because your appointment made possible doubtability both your camp and the current president supporters. Second to that, there’s no grantee on this position, should you behave like hiding something perhaps, you will be removed immediately that’s my advice to you

    repondre message

    • 20 March 01:56, by South South

      Mayendit,

      She can behave anyway she wants, but SSPD is under Kiir, commander-in-chief. Ministry of defense is a political position. Chief of staff of the army and commander-in-chief will have final saying.

      repondre message

      • 20 March 02:21, by Mayendit

        South _South
        Yes, I am aware of all these but the Defense minister do out regularly and met with others foreign leaders. I am directly advice her because she might be thinking about doing things in favor her husband name while, the Defense minister is for the will of South Sudan nation not individual interest. I think the vast majority of South Sudanese people will observing her through out

        repondre message

        • 20 March 02:40, by Mayendit

          I mean the Defense minister do go out regularly and met with others foreign leaders and giving her my best advised to hold that position for the will of the nation interest. I am very sure she will be removed if there will be some signs about the things she will be trying as a lady for change government.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Angelina’s appointment as defence minister is good and bad for South Sudan 2020-03-19 18:25:00 By Dak Buoth The appointment of madam Angelina Jany Teny as South Sudan Defence and Veterans’ Affairs Minister had caused legitimate discomforts and comforts among the members, supporters and (...)

Hamdok’s loose assassination attempt 2020-03-16 15:56:22 It is very hard to find the appropriate phrases to condemn the crime that was woven to assassinate the Sudanese Prime Minister Doctor Abdalla Hamdouk By Mahmoud A. Suleiman This article comes (...)

Is SPLM-IO a family business? 2020-03-13 08:33:29 By Duop Chak Wuol The recent appointments of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-In Opposition (SPLM-IO) national ministers and deputy ministers have been widely welcome in South Sudan and (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2020 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.