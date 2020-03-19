New South Sudan’s defence minister keen to develop cooperation with Sudan

March 19, 2020 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan’s new Defence Minister Angelina Teny affirmed her keenness to develop military cooperation with Sudan to promote and protect peace in the two neighbouring countries.

On Thursday, Tiny received the visiting Sudanese Defence Minister Jamal Omer who is in Juba within to follow up the ongoing talks with the Darfur armed groups over the security arrangement.

The official news agency reported that Omer congratulated Teny for her appointment as the defence minister in the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

The visiting minister, also, hailed the cooperation between the defence ministries of the two countries, pointing to the efforts made in this respect by the former South Sudanese defence minister Kual Manyang.

He renewed Sudan’s readiness to develop this military cooperation and enhance it for the interests of both countries.

The South Sudanese Minister of Defence expressed willingness to develop and strengthen bilateral cooperation between the defence ministries to protect and build peace in the two countries.

Omer further invited to Teny to visit Sudan next April for the meeting of the Joint Political and Security Committee.

The joint political and security mechanism was established with the support of the African to implement the security arrangements agreed on 27 September 2012 particularly a buzzer zone preventing cross border attacks by rebel groups.

(ST)